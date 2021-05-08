CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given New $169.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCMP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,386. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

