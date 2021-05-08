CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CMS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

