Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.