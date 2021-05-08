Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

CDE stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

