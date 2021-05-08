Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CGNX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. 1,404,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

