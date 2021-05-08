Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 870,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,776. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
