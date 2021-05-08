Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 870,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,776. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.