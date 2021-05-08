Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colfax by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

