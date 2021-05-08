Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

