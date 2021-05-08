Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 3,118 shares trading hands.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $265,000.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
