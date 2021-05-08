Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%.

NYSE CLNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 2,591,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,824. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.