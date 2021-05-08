Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CLPBY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 36,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,008. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

