Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

