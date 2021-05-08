Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

