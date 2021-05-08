Comerica Bank Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

