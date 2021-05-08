Comerica Bank Has $8.27 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.