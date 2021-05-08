Comerica Bank Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

