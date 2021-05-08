Comerica Bank Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

