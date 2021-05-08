Comerica Bank Sells 1,206 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

SEDG stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

