Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $13.35. 623,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

