Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.02. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 14,321 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.