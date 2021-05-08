Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Conformis updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Conformis stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

