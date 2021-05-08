CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $247.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. CONMED reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.65. 237,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,591.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders sold 47,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,585 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in CONMED by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.