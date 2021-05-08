ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

