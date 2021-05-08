Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,755. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

