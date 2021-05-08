Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,304.20. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $990.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

