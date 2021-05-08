Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,760.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,808.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,659.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

