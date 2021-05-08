Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Construction Partners stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.95. 608,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

