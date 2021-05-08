Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CTTAY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 28,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,883. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

