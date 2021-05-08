Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.02

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 277359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTB. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

