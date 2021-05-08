CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

