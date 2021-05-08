CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 202,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $607.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

