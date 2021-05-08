CorionX One Day Trading Volume Hits $488,538.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $639,152.57 and $488,538.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00789042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,681.72 or 0.09603245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044134 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

