Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

