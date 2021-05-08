Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cornerstone OnDemand updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CSOD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,817. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

