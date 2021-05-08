Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,449 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.31 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $81.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

