Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 746 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $133.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

