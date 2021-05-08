Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

