Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

