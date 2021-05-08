Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Corning by 49.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 101,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

