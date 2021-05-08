CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,245,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

