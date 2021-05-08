Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.71.

Shares of COST traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.32. 1,817,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

