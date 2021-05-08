Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.19. 21,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $148,011,000.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.