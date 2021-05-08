Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,401 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. 825,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,268. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.