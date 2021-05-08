Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 85.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,491 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

