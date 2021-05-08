Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,458,000.

RWL opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

