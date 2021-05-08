Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

