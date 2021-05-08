Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $183.24 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.