Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

CHD stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

