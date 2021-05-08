Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average of $309.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

