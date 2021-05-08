Creative Planning Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

